dealnowadays.com · 1 hr ago
$9 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FDQ5CAR" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- LED display
- 1 second reading
- fever alarm
- °F/°C measurements
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Pedkit IR Digital Forehead Thermometer
$8 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "X8X47LDF" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It ships in 6 to 10 days.
- Sold by ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- fever alarm
- 32 memory function
- 0.5 second measurement
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ezy-Dose Pill Pouches 50-Pack
$1 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Sinocare Blood Pressure Monitor with Large Cuff
$16 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FEU8MYGK" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sinocare Official-US via Amazon.
Features
- supports 2 users
- full voice guidance
- 60-second auto shut-off
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Pedkit Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$10 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GULSJFDR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
Features
- LCD backlit display
- °F & °C measurement
- 1 second reading
dealnowadays.com · 1 day ago
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$9 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDRASB" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- up to 3 hours playtime per charge
- IPX6 waterproof rating
Sign In or Register