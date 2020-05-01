Open Offer in New Tab
TomTop · 1 hr ago
Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$24 $39
free shipping

That's a savings of $15. Buy Now at TomTop

Tips
  • Ships in a randomly selected color.
  • It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • measures pulse rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, and perfusion index
  • one button operation
  • LED display
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
