TomTop · 38 mins ago
Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$24 $57
free shipping

That's a savings of $33 off list price. Buy Now at TomTop

  • It may take up to two weeks to arrive.
  • Ships in a randomly selected color.
  • measures pulse rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, and perfusion index
  • one button operation
  • OLED display
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Medicine & Medical
Popularity: 5/5
