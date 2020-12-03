Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty Software · 47 mins ago
Digiarty VideoProc for PC and Mac
Digiarty offers free downloads of VideoProc for PC and Mac for free. The latest version comes with improved hardware acceleration and video processing features. Being a strong 4-in-one combo of video editing, video downloading, video-audio DVD converting and desktop/iOS screen recording, it's also the optimal choice for those who need a lightweight, easy and stable video software to process videos without freezing and crashing. By utilizing unique full GPU acceleration, VideoProc is skilled at quickly processing any 4K 60/120/240 fps, 2.7K, HD and large-sized videos from cameras, mobiles and drones, at the highest possible output quality. Deal ends on March 12. Get it now. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

  • Edit, cut, crop, expand, merge, resize, reframe, add effects/subtitles/watermarks, make gifs, and makeMVKs.
  • Convert any videos/audio, old or new DVDs to all popular formats & devices, as well as 3D to 2D using 420+ profiles.
  • Repair features, like stabilize, denoise, defisheye, rotate/mirror, adjust speed/lightness, force A/V, GOP, 4K to 1080/720p, etc.
  • Save videos, music, playlists, and watch later lists from YouTube and 1000+ other sites. Allows for batch downloads.
  • Capture computer/iOS screen; record video with webcam and remove/change background from a webcam.
  • Easy-to-use, just drag-and-drop to import. No more crashing while editing 4K & large-sized videos.
  • Expires 3/12/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
