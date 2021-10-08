New
15% off or $30 off $100
free shipping w/ $35
Add $100 or more worth of these items, to see the discount. Choose from three styles, with prices starting from $33. Shop Now at Petco
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lixit Faucet Waterer for Dogs
$5.79 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Fits faucets and garden hoses
- Ready source of fresh water
- 24/7 Steel nozzle attaches to outdoor faucet without tools
- Shuts off automatically
- Model: 840
eBay · 6 days ago
Lion Mane Dog Costume
$9.99 $20
free shipping
Other third-party sellers charge at least $3 more for similar items. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Style You Room via eBay.
Features
- "It's like I said all along, poopsie: cats rule and dogs drool."
- fits necks from 23.62" to 30"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pet Food at Amazon
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ Prime
There are 13 portion sizes for various breeds to save on. Plus a select few bag extra discounts via Subscribe & Save. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Wag Dry Dog Food Large Breed with Grains 30-lbs. Bag for $15.39 (via Sub. & Save, $25 off)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Beewarm Flopping Fish Catnip Toy
$4.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50169DKL" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by FoxHome via Amazon.
- Available in Catfish at this price.
Features
- made of cotton
- machine washable cover
- USB rechargeable battery
Petco · 5 days ago
Imaginarium 1.3-Gallon Lotus Tank
$17 $19
free shipping w/ $35
Coupon code "WELCOMEFG" drops it to $2 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Features
- LED light system
Petco · 1 wk ago
Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium
$42 $85
pickup only
It's $43 under list price. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- It's available for pickup only; stock varies by ZIP code.
Features
- includes foam leveling mat
- polished, beveled edges
- clear silicone seams
- glass top
Petco · 11 hrs ago
So Phresh Large Easy Pick-Up Claw Scoop
$10 $35
free shipping w/ $35
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Features
- 1-handed operation
- made of lightweight plastic
Petco · 1 wk ago
Petco Fall Clearance
Discounts + $30 off $100
free shipping w/ $35
Save on cat trees, a leak guard, and dog beds. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping; Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.99 shipping fee.
