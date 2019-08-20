Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge with Warming for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Daewoo 4.4-Cubic Feet Retro Mini Fridge in City Blue or Mint Green for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Tai-ying via Amazon offers the PretiHom Travel Pillow for $19.99. Coupon code "7CQT26FF" drops the price to $5. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
CarLink via Amazon offers the Kufung Outdoor Solar Flood Light 2-Pack for $36.99. Coupon code "VCD436I8" cuts that to $24.04. With free shipping that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
