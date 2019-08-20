New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge
$30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge with Warming for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now

Features
  • cools items up to 32 degrees below ambient temperature
  • hot mode to heat items up to 135 degrees
  • 4L capacity (6 cans)
  • self-locking handle
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register