Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off select items during its Labor Day Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
At Dick's Sporting Goods, buy one Reebok men's, women's, or kids' apparel item and get a second Reebok apparel item for free. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the University of Texas Authentic Apparel Men's Texas Longhorns Ambition Polo in Burnt Orange for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Colosseum Men's Alabama Crimson Tide Chip Shot Polo in Grey for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
