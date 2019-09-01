Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dick's Sporting Goods cuts up to 75% off a selection of clearance apparel, shoes, sporting goods, camping equipment, and more. Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on select items and orders of $49 or more. (Large items may incur additional fees. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon offers a range of product samples for free with free shipping. Past samples have included products from such brands as Green Mountain, Kilz, Folgers, Kind, Oxi Clean, and many more. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 88% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off select items during its Labor Day Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the University of Texas Authentic Apparel Men's Texas Longhorns Ambition Polo in Burnt Orange for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Colosseum Men's Alabama Crimson Tide Chip Shot Polo in Grey for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
