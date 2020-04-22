Personalize your DealNews Experience
Staying active and stimulated during lockdown is going to be vital, stock up on everything you need from outdoor gear and sporting goods to general fitness apparel. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Helmets start at $19, tops at $17, bike shoes at $47, and kids' bikes at $95. Beyond that, there's much more to save on, including adult bikes, socks, bottoms, and more. Shop Now at REI
Save up to half on treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical machines, rowers, climbers, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save up to $3,360 on bikes and frames from Santa Cruz Bicycles & Juliana. Shop Now at Backcountry
Save up to 60% on cornhole sets, Nerf blasters, backyard games, and more with prices starting as low as $5. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Need a new quarantivity? Pedal your way through these trying times, at a safe distance from others of course, and maybe even gain a new lifetime hobby, when you order one of these discounted bikes. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Get your BBQ grill and smoker ready, set up your patio chairs and canopies, lie Homer-style in a hammock, and keep your kids occupied with trampolines or pools, with this sale covering everything you need for a perfect garden oasis. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Smokers and grills start at just over $200 but there's also a variety of french fry cutters, potato peelers, and popcorn makers under $20. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on a range of sporting equipment and fun times! Balls start at $5, kids' bikes at $45, basketball hoops at $130, and adult bikes at $150. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
