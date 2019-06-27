New
Botach via eBay offers the Dickies Men's Tactical Long Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That is a buck under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- available in select regular and tall sizes from S to 4XL
Macy's · 3 days ago
Dickies Men's Fleece-Lined Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket
$21 $29
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dickies Men's Fleece-Lined Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket in Black/White or Black/Green for $20.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Columbia · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
Proozy · 9 hrs ago
PGA Tour Men's Golf Polo
2 for $18
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the PGA Tour Men's Golf Polo in several colors (Tech Ocean Blue pictured) for $16. Add two shirts to cart for $32 and apply coupon code "DN18" to cut that to $18. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $20. (We saw single polos for $12 shipped in April.) They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt
$9 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 22 hrs ago
adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes
$27 $110
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes in Collegiate Royal/Off White for $35.99. In-cart, they drop to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and savings of $83 off the list price. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5. Buy Now
JCPenney · 5 days ago
Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans
$19 $50
pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans in several colors (Indigo Blue pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $18.89. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x34
