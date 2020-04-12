Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 12 mins ago
Dickies Men's Slim Fit Straight Leg Poplin Work Pants
$16
free shipping w/ beauty item

Excluding shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Belk

  • Add a beauty item to unlock free shipping, or pad your order to $25. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
  • It's available in several colors (Desert Sand pictured).
  • Code "AMAZINGSAVINGS"
  • Expires 4/12/2020
