Office Depot and OfficeMax offers the Dickies Clear Laptop Backpack for $19.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $3 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Black/Red Devil for $31.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kroser via Amazon offers the Kroser 17" Heavy Duty Laptop Backpack for $45.99. Coupon code "SYTUT4I8" drops that to $32.19. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in May. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Dickies Men's Tactical Long Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That is a buck under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dickies Men's Tech Smart Temp Crew-Neck Moisture Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Dark Navy Heather pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for $4 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available Buy Now
