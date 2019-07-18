JCPenney offers the Dickies Men's Tech Smart Temp Crew-Neck Moisture Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Dark Navy Heather pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for $4 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available Buy Now
- available in Big 3XL or Tall L to 4XL
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's just a buck more than our April mention of a 6-pack and the lowest price we could find for a 12-pack now by $1. (For further comparison, an 8-pack would cost you about $26 elsewhere.) Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Hanes offers the Hanes Men's FreshIQ ComfortBlend Crewneck Undershirt in White for $2.98. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. (That usually adds $7.99.) That's a savings of $9 altogether and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S and M
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Striped Polo T-Shirt in several colors (Lemon Drizzle pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes M to XXL
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
Botach via eBay offers the Dickies Men's Tactical Long Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That is a buck under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- available in select regular and tall sizes from S to 4XL
Macy's offers the Dickies Men's Fleece-Lined Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket in Black/White or Black/Green for $20.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
