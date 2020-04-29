Open Offer in New Tab
Blair · 1 hr ago
Diamonte Bedspread
$10 $40
free shipping

Coupon code "BJFA" unlocks free shipping, plus this is a great price on a bedspread of any size. It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blair

  • Available in several colors (Espresso pictured), in Twin or Full sizes.
  • The coordinating shams are available for $1.99 with free shipping via the above coupon.
  • Code "BJFA"
