JCPenney · 26 mins ago
$20 $125
pickup
Take $105 off pendants, rings, earrings, and more. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Choose same-day pickup where available to avoid $3.95 ship-to-store pickup or $8.95 shipping. (Pickup options vary by item and location.)
Expires 9/13/2021
Published 26 min ago
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
U7 Monogram Necklace
$9.64
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 8% off on-page coupon to save a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love trendy jewelry but since it's a trend, I don't like to spend a lot on it. This necklace is great quality for a low price. I get compliments on it each time I wear it."
- Sold by U7 Jewelry via Amazon.
Features
- 20" to 22" chain
- 18K gold plated
Blue Nile · 3 days ago
Blue Nile Jewelry Sale
20% off
free shipping
Use coupon code "2021BLUE" for 20% off rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the Brushed and Polished Comfort Fit Wedding Ring in Black Tungsten Carbide (6mm) for $156 after coupon ($39 off).
Szul · 23 hrs ago
Szul 1/2-tcw Round Diamond Solitaire Pendant
$489 $799
free shipping
Save $310 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold setting
- Model: XPR0050C1
JCPenney · 6 days ago
JCPenney Doorbusters
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save up to 40% off 3-piece comforter sets and up to 80% off women's swimwear. Plus, bath towels start at $7, babies' & toddlers' clothing starts at $5, women's and juniors' denim starts at $25, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95 but orders $75 or more ship free.
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Instant Pot Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer
$63 $160
pickup
Apply coupon code "GOSHOP32" for the best outright price we've seen and a low now by $7. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- air fry, roast, broil, and bake smart programs
- 4.4-lb. food capacity
- Model: 140-3001-01
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Nike Brasilia XL Training Backpack
$30 $50
free shipping w/ $75
At 40% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- At this price in Game Royal.
- Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $75 for free shipping.
Features
- external, small-item pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
- separate laptop sleeve
- padded back
- side pockets
- Model: BA5959
