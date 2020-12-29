Discounts on rings, bracelets, and earrings. Although the banner states up to 60% off, we found deeper discounts within the sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is a 1/4-TCW Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $84.59 ($344 off).
Save big on over 70 bracelets, rings, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
- Pictured is the Zac Posen East-West Simple Halo Diamond Engagement Ring for $660. ($160 off)
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
