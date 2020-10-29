Save on over 60 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Diamond Hoop Earring & Bolo Bracelet Set for $189 ($310 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a couple dozen jewelry styles in this seasonal sale. Shop Now at Szul
Sparkle this holiday season and save $82 off the list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Blue Sapphire (pictured), White Sapphire, or Ruby.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- set in sterling silver
- secured with a pressure tongue clasp
Save on over 760 rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Plus, take an extra 13% off sitewide with coupon code "SPOOKY13". Buy Now at Szul
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
