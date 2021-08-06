Diamond & Gemstone Jewelry at JCPenney: for $25 or less
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Diamond & Gemstone Jewelry at JCPenney
$25 or less
free shipping w/ $75

Choose from a selection of 60 items including necklaces starting from $10, earrings from $10, rings from $15, and more. That includes freshwater pearls and diamonds which seems like pretty insane steals. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Shipping adds $8.95 but orders of $75 or more get free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Womens 1/10 CT. T.W. Genuine Diamond Sterling Silver Cocktail Ring for $25 ($100 off).
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
