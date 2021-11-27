Shop over 1,100 designs at 60% off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured are the Macy's 1/4-TCW Diamond Stud Earrings for $149 ($451 off).
-
Expires in 4 hr
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Use coupon code "FRIDAY21" to take half off over 100 rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
- Pictured is the French Pave Sapphire and Diamond Wedding Ring in 14k White Gold for $495 after coupon ($495 off)
Sparkle, shine, and save some bucks on jewelry, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. Shop Now at Kay Jewelers
Save on bracelets, charms, necklaces, rings, and more. Shop Now at Pandora Jewelry
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
That's a savings of $175 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- I-J color rating
- I3 diamond clarity
Shop thousands of items marked up to 70% off, and bag extra savings on select items with coupon code "BLKFRI". (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Shop discounted Polo Bear styles. Select items are eligible for an extra 20% off via coupon code "BLKFRI" (as marked). Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Jersey Hooded T-Shirt for $51.99 (low by $3).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on scents from Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Davidoff, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ralph Lauren Polo Red 1-oz. Eau de Toilette for $25. ($13 low)
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Black for $40 ($60 off).
Sign In or Register