Gem Jewelers · 30 mins ago
Diamond Cut Fancy Filigree Hoop Earrings
$9 $40
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FANCY9" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Gem Jewelers

Features
  • sterling silver plated brass
  • French lock closure
  • 22mm hoop
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FANCY9"
  • Expires 11/26/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Gem Jewelers
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register