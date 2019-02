As part of a class action settlement, customers who purchased Dial Complete Liquid Hand Soap may be eligible for(27 cents per package, up to 30 units without proof of purchase; with proof of purchase, no limit applies). The suit alleges that the company violated certain laws in the marketing, advertising, and sale of its product.To file a claim, you must have purchased Dial Complete Liquid Hand Soap between January 1, 2001 and January 2, 2019. You must submit your claim by April 12, 2019. Click here for more information about this settlement.