Save on almost 40 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
-
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a variety of tool kits and combos. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Multi-Tool and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $99.97 ($99 off).
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
All is not what it seems. You'll score in cart discounts on a range of tool boxes, combo kits, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Also, Ace Rewards members can take an extra 15% off select items with coupon code "THANKFUL".
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Brushed Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $101.15 via "THANKFUL" ($68 off).
Save on grills, fryers, and smokers from brands like Masterbuilt, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill for $699.99 ($100 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
- Pictured is the Celebrations Reindeer Aviation Sleigh for $24.99 ($25 off).
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register