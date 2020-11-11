On top of discounts on the bare tools, that's a savings of at least $68, although most stores charge $99 or more for the battery alone. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/2" Drill/Driver for $99. (Including the free battery, it's a low by $68)
It's $177 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- drill/driver
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- battery, 18V charger, and bag
- Model: PCK100K
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
