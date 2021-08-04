Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition for PC: 97 cents
Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition for PC (Steam)
97 cents $7

That's $6 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Fanatical

  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "Despite being over 20 years old, it remains my favorite example of my favorite genre of game (the underappreciated "immersive sim"). That said, since it is 20 years old, you could certainly avail of some free mods to bring it a little more in line with today's expectations, like GMDX or Revision. Bonus fun fact: the gruffly emotionless lead character is voiced by Jake from ancient teen comedy show California Dreams."
  • That glorious theme:
  • Expires 8/16/2021
