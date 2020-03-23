Open Offer in New Tab
1 hr ago
Destiny 2 for PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4
free

Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now

  • You can download it from your respective console's digital storefront or if you're on PC, from Steam.
  • Published 1 hr ago
Byzdalmyt
uhhh its been "free" for like the past 4 months
5 min ago
NoJack
If you wanted to play a game with the shooting mechanics of the original Halo go play halo, if you want a looter shooter play borderlands, and if you want to play an MMO, please play one that is fun.

Destiny 2 is a poor value even when it is free.
1 hr 24 min ago