Green Man Gaming · 30 mins ago
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for PC
from $30
digital delivery

As Destiny moves from Battle.net to Steam and launches its latest expansion, join guardians around the world for this momentous day and save up to $9 over buying it directly from Steam. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming

  • Use coupon code "AUTUMN15" to get this price.
  • The deluxe edition, which includes all four seasonal passes and some cosmetic goodies, is also discounted to $50.99 via the same code.
  • It's delivered as a Steam key for Windows.
  • Haven't played Destiny 2 before? The base game and much of its additional content is now free to play on all available platforms.
  • Code " AUTUMN15"
  • Published 30 min ago
