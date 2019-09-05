Personalize your DealNews Experience
Men's & women's sunglasses on offer, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Toms, Nike, G-Star Raw, Persol, and more. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories, with prices starting at $89.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping if it doesn't already apply. Even better, extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay take up to 60% off a wide selection of Oakley men's sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 350 styles. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular for $59.99. (You may need to apply coupon code "DNRB6" to see this price.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest prices we could find by $40 and $10 respectively.) Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Retro 56mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses in Tortoise for $79.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Steve Madden Men's P-Waver Sport Sneakers in Black/White for $19.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
