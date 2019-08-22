Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
Various merchants at eBay discount a selection of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses to $69.99 or less. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack cuts up to 84% off a selection of men's and women's Vince Camuto shoes. Shipping adds $7.95 but orders of $100 or more bags free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Garrett Leight Men's Van Buren 46mm Round Sunglasses in Pinewood/Gold/Green for $79.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $415 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Retro 56mm Acetate Frame Sunglasses in Tortoise for $79.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Steve Madden Men's P-Waver Sport Sneakers in Black/White for $19.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register