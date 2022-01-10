You'll find deals from Gucci, Prada, Fendi, and many more. Over 1,200 styles from which to choose. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, BCBGeneration, Sam Edelman, Jessica Simpson, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Save on nearly 80 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses for $59.97 (low by $15)
Ray-Ban glasses start from $64.50, and Oakley styles start from $66.50. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses for $69 (low by $8).
They're at least twice as much elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by glassesworlds via eBay
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save on over 800 styles, with prices from $28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Xray Men's Linx Lace-Up Boots for $29.97 (low by $22)
Save on 4,000 styles. Brands include Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Timberland. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is available on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the Steve Madden Men's Jaxson Chelsea Boots for $59.97 ($50 off)
Most styles are discounted by at least 50%. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $89 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. (You can choose pickup for orders over $29.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Sign In or Register