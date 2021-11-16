Shop over 1,100 styles from Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Salvatore Ferragamo, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured is the Ray-Ban Men's 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses for $74.97 (low by $12).
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on dozens of styles, with deals starting from $70. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses for $130.20 (low by $81).
Save on nearly 80 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban 60mm Rectangle Sunglasses for $79.97 (most charge over $140)
That's a low by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bereli-Inc. via eBay.
- plastic frame
- UV protection coating
- Model: OO9342-1657
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
There are thousands of styles to choose from, with prices starting from $14. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the UGG Men's Seton Waterproof Chukka Boots for $99.99 ($100 off).
- Pad your order to over $89 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $7.95 fee will apply.
Save on over 160 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. ($89 is usually the minimum for free shipping.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95 for orders under $49 (it's usually not free under the $89 threshold).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber Two Step Meal Set for $34.29 ($136 off list).
Sign In or Register