Designer Handbags at eBay: extra 20% off $500

Apply code "LUXURY20" to save on orders of $500 or more. Choose from designers like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pre-Owned Louis Vuitton Noe Canvas Monogram Purse for $1,480.80 after code ($745 off).
- Maximum $300 discount.
Save on over 60 items, with sandals from $30, card cases from $30, heels from $45, and handbags from $45. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather for $45 ($30 off).
Shop and save on a variety of handbags and accessories. Plus, you can bundle discounts on two or three select items via coupon codes "MAKEITTWO" or "MAKEITTHREE". View eligible items by clicking Bundles in the top menu or here. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Braelynn Tote for $89 ($240 off).
Apply coupon code "LASTCHANCE" to save on select styles. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Tote for $172.80 after coupon ($115 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.50.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS194721" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- 40" webbed belt
- measures 11.5" x 3" x 4.5"
- 1 rear zippered compartments
- 2 front zippered compartments
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Sign In or Register