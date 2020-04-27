Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Shop a variety of handbags and wallets from designers like Burberry, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
After the code, earrings start at $19, phone cases at $23, glasses at $34, and crossbody bags at $79. There's also a ton of other things to be saved on though, including wedges, PJ sets, and chemises. Shop Now at Kate Spade
That's $180 off and the lowest price we could find. (The non-studded version goes for $278 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Michael Kors
Women's wallets start at $36, men's clothing at $37, women's shoes at $59, and women's handbags start at $96. Shop Now at Michael Kors
That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kate Spade
There's an array of items across all sorts of price ranges. For example, food storage containers start at $15 and laundry hampers start at $20 while robotic vacuum cleaners are available from $160. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on underwear, bras, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With brands like Calvin Klein, UGG, Betsey Johnson, and more, we dare anyone to say we aren't dressed for success. Your five o'clock doesn't need to know that you're in your thermals when you gush about how comfy your Tommy Hilfiger is, and thanks to the ol' "the webcam isn't working" excuse, you'll have all your bases covered. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Shop for designer handbags, jewelry, apparel, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register