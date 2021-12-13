Save on new, used, and open-box furniture, including Herman Miller chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Open-box and used items are final sale, and do not come with warranties.
- Pictured is the open-box Hay Slit XL Table for $242 ($103 less than new).
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $278, and a great price for a sleeper sofa of this size. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray.
- polyfiber linen fabric
- measures 81" x 33" x 31"
- padded seat and backrest
- Model: VP-F8512
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Grey (pictured), Cream, or Beige.
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
Save on over 1,300 pieces of furniture, including everything from TV consoles, to beds, sofas, reclining chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- BEYOND+ prices are noted on the product pages. It costs $29 per year and takes another 20% off these deals, so in many cases it's worth paying for it.
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured is the Forest Gate Grace 60" TV Console for $215.99 ($54 off).
Choose from 9 mattresses and get a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Memory Foam Mattress from $1,399 ($300 savings)
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Get discounts on over 90 new and used chairs from this popular brand. Shop Now at eBay
- Although the banner says up to 35% off, we found better discounts within the sale.
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Lino Chair for $348 ($326 less than a new one).
Sign In or Register