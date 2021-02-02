New
Ulta · 59 mins ago
$79 $95
free shipping
It's $16 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ulta
Features
- vegan
- cruelty-free
- paraben-free
- includes PreCleanse 5.1-oz., Special Cleansing Gel 8.4-oz., & Daily Microfoliant 2.6-oz.
Details
Expires 3/13/2021
New
Ulta · 59 mins ago
Dermalogica Your Brightest Glow Yet
$95 $159
free shipping
It's $64 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ulta
Features
- BioLumin-C Serum
- BioLumin-C Eye Serum
6 days ago
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Sample
free w/ short questionnaire
free shipping
Get a free sample of CeraVe moisturizing cream by filling out the online form. Shop Now
Tips
- One free sample per person/household.
4 wks ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Paitree Pro Li T-Blade Cordless Trimmer
$12 $30
free shipping
It's 60% off and half as much as our October mention when you apply coupon code "7D7EK3RA". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by R-Direct via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof suspended t-shaped head with R-shaped round edge
- self-sharpening titanium and ceramic blades
- includes 4 guide combs
- 700mAh Li-ion battery with USB-C charging port
- metal body with rhombus texture
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Bic Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's 3-Blade Disposable Razor with 6 Cartridges
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivoting head
- ergonomic handle
- lubricating strip w/ aloe & vitamin E
Ulta · 1 day ago
Prestige Brand Mini Skincare and Haircare Products at Ulta
Buy 2, Get 1 Free
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 100 skin care and hair care product minis (think travel-size products) from prestige brand names. Shop Now at Ulta
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95; orders of $35 or more ship free.
New
Ulta · 39 mins ago
Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
$22 $44
free shipping w/ $35
That's a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Ulta
Tips
- Available in several shades (Tech 2C2 pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- lightweight
- full-coverage
- humidity-, sweat-, water-, and transfer-resistant
