New
Newegg · 50 mins ago
Denon Home 350 Wireless Speaker + JBL Live 650BTNC Noise-Canceling Wireless Around-Ear Headphones
$499
free shipping

That's $235 under the lowest price we could find for each item sold separately, although you'd pay $400 more for both items from most vendors. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Speaker is available in White.
  • Headphones are automatically added in cart
Features
  • Denon speaker is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri.
  • JBL headphones feature a hands-free microphone and 30-hour battery life.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/7/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Newegg Denon
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register