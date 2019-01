80 watts per channel

built-in HEOS wireless multi-room audio technology

4K pass through

Alexa support

Dolby Vision

Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Denon 7.2-Channel AV Receiver , model no. AVR-X1400H, forwith. Plus, you'll receive $44.85 in Rakuten Super Points . Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $46 under our May mention, an all-time best, and the lowest price we could find by $45. Deal ends January 24. It features: