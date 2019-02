80 watts per channel

built-in HEOS wireless multi-room audio technology

4K pass through

Alexa support

Dolby Vision

Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Denon 7.2-Channel AV Receiver for $299. Log in to your account and apply coupon code "ELE45" to cut it to. With, that's tied with last month's mention (although that was bundled with $45 in Rakuten points) as an all time best, and the lowest price we could find today by $45. It features: