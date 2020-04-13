$5 off $20 + no delivery fees

Personalize your DealNews Experience
We're not here to debate the merits of Moons Over My Hammy versus one of the Signature Slams; frankly, that's a battle of the breakfast titans that would surely lead to bloodshed. We're just here to tell you that you can save enough via this deal to buy both. Shop Now
It's at least $10 off the regular price of the Family Feast and you'd pay $39 or more if you ordered these items à la carte. Buy Now
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
That's some very inexpensive pizza and the first time we've seen this discount from Pizza Hut since last April. Shop Now at Pizza Hut
Participating Subway restaurants will hook you up with a free footlong of equal or lesser value when you buy two. Shop Now at Subway
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
