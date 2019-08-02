- Create an Account or Login
Top Linens via eBay offers the Deluxe Hotel 300-Thread Count 100% Cotton Sateen Twin Sheet Set in Coffee for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Noble Linens 3-Piece Hotel Collection Luxury Duvet Cover Set in Gray for $14.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sierra offers the EnVogue Darby Queen Comforter Set in several colors (Rain Blue pictured) for $79.99. Pad your order over $89 and apply coupon code "SHIP89" to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $11.95. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Sets, as listed below. (Prices vary by color.) Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. That yields all-time low starting prices on several sizes. Each comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and appropriate number of pillowcases. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Embossed Striped 4-Piece Performance Bed Sheet Set in several colors (Aqua pictured) with prices starting from $17.41 in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $10 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $36 under our January mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $56 under what Amazon charges for a refurb.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
