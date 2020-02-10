Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Delta Faucet Delta Universal HydroRain 5-Setting Two-in-One Shower Head
$50 $227
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • pause feature
  • 5 spray settings
  • water saving
  • Model: 58580-PK
