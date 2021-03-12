New
Delta Faucet Contemporary H2OKinetic Shower Head
$50 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS2536321" for the best price we could find by $12.

Features
  • 3x more coverage than a standard showerhead
  • 5 spray settings include
  • pause feature
  • WaterSense rated
  • Touch-Clean soft rubber spray holes
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS2536321"
  • Expires 4/12/2021
