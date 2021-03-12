Apply coupon code "DNEWS2536321" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3x more coverage than a standard showerhead
- 5 spray settings include
- pause feature
- WaterSense rated
- Touch-Clean soft rubber spray holes
You'd pay $5 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Chrome.
- For tub-only applications or hand shower-only applications
- 5.38" total length with hand shower outlet
- Pull up to divert
- Model: U1072-PK
You'd pay $49 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back-to-back installation capability
- Monitor pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe +/-3° F
- One-piece forged valve body without stops
- Model: R22000
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the lowest price we could find by $72, although most sellers charge at least $1,390. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- mattress pull handles
- CoolSoft queen size folding premium memory foam mattress
- measures 22.5" x 62.5" x 41.75"
- 2 built-in 5V, 2.1 amp USB charging ports
- Model: AC584149
Save $3 when you apply coupon code "KUOYS7QT". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ronghuitrading(shenzhen)company via Amazon.
- 3 settings
- chrome finish
- 360° rotation
That's a low by $33, and as we've documented exhaustively, we're huge fans of such savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days
- for bathrooms up to 65 sq. ft.
- 1300-watt heater
- 100-watt light required (not included)
- Model: 655
Apply coupon code "DNEWS280321" to drop it to $12.99. That's $15 less than the best shipped price we could find from Nautica direct. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles (Navy/Red/White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS45321" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "DNEWS399321" to drop it down to $12.99, which is $7 less than the best we could find for a similar one on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- light emits through the handle for use as a flashlight
- requires two double AA batteries (not included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Chrome.
- magnetic docking spray head
- includes braided supply lines & optional deck plate
- designed to fit single-hole or 3-hole, 8" configurations
- Model: 19825LF
