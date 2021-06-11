Delta Faucet 5-Setting Contemporary H2OKinetic Shower Head for $40
New
UntilGone · 4 mins ago
Delta Faucet 5-Setting Contemporary H2OKinetic Shower Head
$40 $45
free shipping

Coupon code "DNEWS536621" cuts it to $10 less than our March mention and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • 3x more coverage than a standard showerhead
  • 5 spray settings
  • pause feature
  • WaterSense rated
  • Touch-Clean soft rubber spray holes
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS536621 "
  • Published 4 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bed & Bath UntilGone Delta Faucet
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register