Walmart · 1 hr ago
Delta Children Disney Princess Plastic Sleep and Play Toddler Bed
$39 $60
free shipping

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Note that the pictured mattress is not included.
  • measures 29.5" x 54.25" x 17.25"
  • features decals of Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, and Rapunzel
  • attached guardrails
  • Model: BB81441PS
