DealBase · 51 mins ago
Delta Air Lines New Decade Deals
nationwide fares from $97 roundtrip $106

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $9. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Diego, CA (SAN) with arrival in Seattle, WA (SEA) on January 30 and return on February 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 13 for travel from January 28 through March 30.
  • Expires 1/13/2020
