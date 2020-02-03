Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Delta Air Lines Nationwide Fares
from $99 roundtrip $113

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $15. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 25 from Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Savannah, GA (SAV), with return on March 3.
  • Book this travel deal by February 5 for flights from February 18 through April 1.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Valentine's Day Popularity: 5/5
