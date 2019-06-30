New
ShermansTravelSearch · 27 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Fares to Florida
from $58 1-way
Delta Air Lines via ShermansTravel offers 1-way flights to Florida, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the lowest price we could find on comparable carriers by at least $7. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "Delta.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Raleigh, NC (RDU) with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravelSearch
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare ShermansTravelSearch
United States Orlando Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register