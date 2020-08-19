New
Delsey Paris · 43 mins ago
from $51
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEVAN" to save at least $169. Shop Now at Delsey Paris
- Devan 20" Carry-on Spinner for $51.09 ($169 off).
- Devan 24" Checked Spinner for $58.39 ($182 off).
- hardside
- set of straps and zippered divider
- 4 double wheels for rotation and stability
Amazon · 1 day ago
Delsey Paris Titanium DLX Hardside Spinner Luggage 2-Piece Set
$55 $64
free shipping
That's $7 off and a very low price for a 2-piece hardside spinner set.
Update: The price has dropped to $54.67. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- 21" carry-on
- 25" checked suitcase
- Model: dlx-blk
Filson · 1 mo ago
Filson Summer Sale
at least 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 350 items including men's and women's apparel, luggage, outdoor gear, and more. Shop Now at Filson
Superdry · 1 day ago
Superdry Small Bumbag
$10 $25
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Chive.
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kavu Rope Bag Cotton Shoulder Sling Backpack
$22 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $28 under list price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Racoon only at this price.
- cotton canvas
- measures 20" x 11" x 3"
- 2 main compartments
- internal zip pocket
- 2 external pockets
Amazon · 1 mo ago
PUMA Men's Contender Backpack
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Black/Gold or Deep Black.
- 12" shoulder drop
- padded contour straps
- water bottle pockets
- laptop sleeve
- internal organizer
- Model: PV1452
