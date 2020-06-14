New
Delsey Paris · 19 mins ago
from $53
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ALEXIS " to save. Shop Now at Delsey Paris
Tips
- 21" Carry-on is $52.50.
- 25" Checked is $59.50.
- 29" Checked is $66.50.
Features
- 4 double spinner wheels
- TSA lock
- zipped mesh divider
- scratch resistant
- top and side carry handles
Details
