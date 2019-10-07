New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Delsey Groove DLX 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
$130 $480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $38, although other stores charge over $190. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by eBags via eBay.
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • Available in Purple or Green
  • 31.5" suitcase
  • 21.25" carry-on
  • 16" weekender bag
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Delsey
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register