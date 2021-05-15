Delsey Executive 20" 4-Wheel Spinner Garment Bag for $150
Nordstrom Rack · 43 mins ago
Delsey Executive 20" 4-Wheel Spinner Garment Bag
$150 $560
free shipping

It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in Black.
  • measures 20" x 22" x 10.5"
  • 4-wheels for 360 degree maneuverability
  • 2-way zip closure
  • telescopic handle
  • 7 interior pockets
