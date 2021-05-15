Delsey Executive 20" 4-Wheel Spinner Garment Bag for $150

It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black.
- measures 20" x 22" x 10.5"
- 4-wheels for 360 degree maneuverability
- 2-way zip closure
- telescopic handle
- 7 interior pockets
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
